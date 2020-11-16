-
When the wind picks up you can hear it. Whether it’s the cracking of shells hitting a sidewalk or the sharper smack of nuts bouncing off a tin roof, it’s…
From Texas Standard:It's pecan season, and this year's crop appears to be a good one in terms of quantity and quality of nut.But Catherine Clark of Pecan…
The Lamar Senior Activity Center raises money every year cracking pecans. For 50 cents a pound, you can get your pecans run through one of the center's…
From Texas StandardAs the official state tree and namesake ingredient in the state pie as well, the pecan occupies a special place in Texas. Although the…
A jury in Medina County is expected to announce damages soon in a case that pitted landowners against the Edwards Aquifer Authority — a case that could…
This is a story of two nuts: the almond and the pecan. In the 1960s the pecan industry loomed large over the almond. But, then, something changed. Since…