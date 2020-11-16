Penn State Scandal

-
Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky 45 counts of sexual abuse of minors. The judge affirmed a 30 to 60 year sentence.
-
Gov. Tom Corbett (R), says the NCAA is unfairly punishing Penn State students and Pennsylvania businesspeople for the crimes of former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky; he alleges the athletic association didn't even follow its own disciplinary rules when it imposed the penalties.
-
The commission is worried the school's integrity standards and its financial footing, following the child sex abuse scandal.
-
The decision to forfeit the football team's victories since 1998 represents "a huge blow" all on its own, said author Ted Kluck. But that was only one of several harsh penalties leveled against the Nittany Lions.
-
A "conspiracy of silence" allowed former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky to continue preying on young boys, the athletic association said.
-
