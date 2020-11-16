-
Poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Matthew Zapruder about the collaboration that inspired his poem "Frankenstein Love" from his collection…
In this edition of This Is Just To Say, poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with Palestinian-American poet Naomi Shihab Nye.Nye reads her poem…
A creative writing competition for English- and Spanish-speaking children is accepting submissions through Thursday.It's the second year the Austin-based…
When things get quiet at a bar, many turn to their cell phone as a way to escape that awkward feeling.Bob Makela hopes to change that with Barstool…
Read by Michael LeeThirty minutes leftI scavenge through my houseGrabbing my karaoke machineAll my thingsI don’t want them to get wet or float…
Read by Laurie ViaultYour name means Night; mine is SongTogether we used to fit like a puzzleOnce upon a time we grew up happy; you the stars, I the…
To commemorate National Poetry Month, we've been airing poems by the students of Kealing Middle School's Blank Page writing program every day this…
Read by Jennifer Stayton.The world is crying out for help -- wailing, sobbingInnocence dulled, eyes still open but ruined byThe smokeThe liesThe bodiesI'm…
Read by Shawna ButlerI am a human,I have human rights as well,No ignoring me,There is nothing wrong,With me being nothing but me,I am special,I have the…
Read by Shawna Butler.Time, time,Passes by.Trying to make this poem rhyme,Same old empty, boring life.Another simple, starry night:Crying, laughing, being…