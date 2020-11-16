Poetry Project

-
The magician sits quietly on a stoolbut his presence booms and echoes throughout the theatre.His toes perched on a rung,like a pitch black vulture in a…
-
A tangy blare of hornsCut the air around it,Staccato notes pounce on the ear.Each note of the guitar solo ripe and fresh.Lyrics provoked a humto blossom…
-
Our ancestors triedto make us perfect,yet defiancefeels ultimate.Punishments are worthwhile.Smell fearOne scream.Remember,without dreams,life is blindI…
-
The night is comingcreeping, crawling, towering overas the day is unbecoming.Crickets buzzing,fireflies bursting out to hover.The night is coming.Purple,…
-
The first time I walkedWas my time without legsI didn't touch the ground as you mightBut the flowers grewAnd the sky was full of wondersI danced with the…
-
When confusion arises, there is no silver liningDarkness softly soothes raging discontentBlaring is the subtle sound of comprehension decliningWe are all…
-
Can you hear the Blitzkrieg’s cry?As Jericho’s trumpet splits the SkyAs the Stukas roar overhead,It’s a miracle you’re not dead.You see the bombs impact…
-
Not listening,but looking straight into the eyes,barely blinkingbut dreamingof the unknown, the world of the flaming birds,the world of the pastels,.the…
-
I yell to the kingsOn behalf of the people who lost their lightPlease, don't clip our wings!Please cut away our stringsDon't shade us from the light!I…
-
I feel the cool mist against my faceThe ocean speaks to meThe beach, my peaceful placeA blank spaceTo be freeAs I feel the cool mist against my faceLike…