Poetry Project

    The Magician
    The magician sits quietly on a stoolbut his presence booms and echoes throughout the theatre.His toes perched on a rung,like a pitch black vulture in a…
    Coming Up
    A tangy blare of hornsCut the air around it,Staccato notes pounce on the ear.Each note of the guitar solo ripe and fresh.Lyrics provoked a humto blossom…
    The Umber Knife
    Our ancestors triedto make us perfect,yet defiancefeels ultimate.Punishments are worthwhile.Smell fearOne scream.Remember,without dreams,life is blindI…
    Black and White
    The night is comingcreeping, crawling, towering overas the day is unbecoming.Crickets buzzing,fireflies bursting out to hover.The night is coming.Purple,…
    The First Time I Walked
    The first time I walkedWas my time without legsI didn't touch the ground as you mightBut the flowers grewAnd the sky was full of wondersI danced with the…
    Confusion
    When confusion arises, there is no silver liningDarkness softly soothes raging discontentBlaring is the subtle sound of comprehension decliningWe are all…
    September 1, 1939
    Can you hear the Blitzkrieg’s cry?As Jericho’s trumpet splits the SkyAs the Stukas roar overhead,It’s a miracle you’re not dead.You see the bombs impact…
    Being Nice?
    Not listening,but looking straight into the eyes,barely blinkingbut dreamingof the unknown, the world of the flaming birds,the world of the pastels,.the…
    Our Wings of Freedom
    I yell to the kingsOn behalf of the people who lost their lightPlease, don't clip our wings!Please cut away our stringsDon't shade us from the light!I…
    Beach
    I feel the cool mist against my faceThe ocean speaks to meThe beach, my peaceful placeA blank spaceTo be freeAs I feel the cool mist against my faceLike…
