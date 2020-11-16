-
Police were serving a search warrant on a house where residents were suspected of selling heroin. Two suspects were found dead after a gun fight. No heroin was found.
The trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver continues this week in Dallas.Oliver is facing murder charges for shooting into a car full of…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Benjamin Crump, civil rights attorney. Crump gained national prominence…
Vanessa Bissereth learned of her cousin’s death in the newspaper.“Of course it made headlines – ‘Teenager Killed’ – but there was no name,” she said. Her…
From Texas Standard:On Saturday, 15-year-old Jordan Edwards went to a party near Balch Springs, Texas. He didn’t make it home that night. Officer Roy…
After a police officer fatally shot an unarmed 15-year-old in the Dallas area Saturday night, Texas lawmakers are considering whether pending bills could…
The Travis County District Attorney’s Office will no longer bring all police shooting cases before a grand jury. Flanked by representatives of the local…
From Texas Standard:When Texas police are involved in a shooting – whether they shot the gun or not – they are mandated to report it to the attorney…
From Texas Standard:The use of lethal force by police, against people of color in particular, is deeply troubling the nation. Complicating the search for…
Protests have erupted in Charlotte and Tulsa following police shootings of black men there.Here in Austin, the memory of a police shooting of David…