Austin’s air was more polluted with toxic particles than ever before in the period from 2016 through 2018, according to the American Lung Association. The…
Plans for a crude oil export terminal in Port Aransas have provoked strong opposition from environmentalists and local groups worried about what the…
Nearly two-thirds of the plastics-producing plants in the Houston area have violated air pollution limits over the past five years, according to an…
From Texas Standard:Texas Standard has covered the dangers nurdles pose to marine life on the Texas coast. Now, the Texas Observer reports that Formosa…
From Texas Standard:Cruise operator Carnival Corp. was convicted in 2016 of illegally dumping oily waste into the ocean and attempting to cover it up. New…
ALTAIR – For more than two months, the waters of Skull Creek have flowed black, its surface covered in an iridescent sheen. Yellowed fish skeletons line…
Chemical plants and oil refineries spewed millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into the air and on the ground after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas a year…
The City of Austin was selected to receive two grants totaling $300,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up brownfields, unused…
With little fanfare the Environmental Protection Agency released a new environmental rule last week that would limit sulphur dioxide pollution from power…
In another lawsuit against the federal Environmental Protection Agency, the state of Texas is taking aim at tightened standards on ground-level ozone —…