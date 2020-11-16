-
From Texas Standard.It probably isn’t a surprise that your cell phone company knows a lot about you, including where you are right now and where you were…
-
Two Norwegian politicians say Edward Snowden has "contributed to a more stable and peaceful world order" by exposing U.S. surveillance practices. The Nobel Peace Prize nominations will be pared down to a short list in March and May.
-
After the Target and Neiman Marcus data breaches compromised credit card data of more than 70 million American consumers, the banking and retail industries are coming to a consensus to move away from the swipe and signature system to the much more secure chip and PIN process available around the world.
-
Edward Snowden said he "clearly and unambiguously acted alone." Rep. Mike Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has strongly implied Snowden received help from the Russian security service.
-
The retailer acknowledged early Thursday that there was a massive security breach of its customers' credit and debit card accounts. It started the day before Thanksgiving and extended at least to Dec. 15 — the heart of the holiday shopping season.
-
A panel appointed by President Obama to review U.S. surveillance activities has recommended that the NSA not be allowed to store Americans' phone records.
-
Judge Richard Leon says the sweeping NSA collection of U.S. phone metadata constitutes an unreasonable search or seizure under the Fourth Amendment. The federal judge stayed the ruling waiting for a likely appeal from the Justice Department.
-
Let's say you're angry with your boss. You go online and vent in an anonymous post. It's therapeutic, sure. But now your boss wants to sue for…
-
The news that the nation's spy agencies have been collecting phone records has been followed by word that they're also gathering up reams of information from the servers of major Internet and tech companies.
-
The Internet is forever — and so are texts, tweets and Facebook updates — but a startup has big ambitions to bring privacy and impermanence to online communication. The company, called Wickr, lets users decide how long a message lives.