From Texas Standard.The City of Arlington has replaced its existing fleet of buses with vans operated by Via, an on-demand ridesharing service. Arlington…
Capital Metro is moving ahead with plans to build a signature station at the MetroRail stop near the Austin Convention Center. The $22 million project…
City leaders have been hosting a series of open houses to inform Austinites about CodeNEXT, the proposed land development code that will shape Austin for…
Austinites taking public transportation will see a hike in bus and rail fares next week. Starting Jan. 11, fares are going to go up on Capital Metro mass…
Claudia Teran is late for class. She's waiting at the corner of 45th and Guadalupe streets for her bus. She's studying media at UT and the bus is her main…
The Austin Police Department will be monitoring the roads extra carefully this weekend, and enforcing a "no refusal" mandate; law enforcement will be able…
Have you ever been denied a cab ride in Austin?After last week's deadly crash on Red River Street, there's been calls for more and better public…
Update: Starting today, it’s going to get even tougher to get around downtown. That’s because the music portion of South by Southwest is now underway.The…
Disclaimer: Capital Metro is a sponsor of KUT.Capital Metro's new MetroRapid bus service launched on Sunday. And with the new route came additional…
Tight budgets could leave some UT Austin commuters without a bus line in the upcoming semester, according to Cap Metro. The Wickersham Lane (Route WL)…