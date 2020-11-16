Real Estate And Development

-
From Texas Standard:Many Texas cities have neighborhoods that have been changed by gentrification: Bishop Arts District in Dallas and East Austin are just…
A new study from the University of Texas points to widespread gentrification in Austin, stretching from northern neighborhoods to the eastern edge of…
From Texas Standard:One question Amazon's Alexa won't be able to answer – at least not yet – is where Amazon will build its next headquarters.It's been a…
Census tract 48453002411 has a lot to offer. There’s a brewery on the north edge of the tract. There’s a neighborhood park, and you’re not too far from…
From Texas Standard.With its location in the far west corner of Texas in the Chihuahua Desert, El Paso often doesn’t get the same attention as other major…
Residents of the Goodall Wooten dormitory say the building is closing after decades of providing affordable housing near the UT campus.Sebastian Caicedo,…
Gilbert and Jane Rivera bought their home in the Rosewood neighborhood of East Austin in 1983 for $39,000. Seventeen years later, it was worth $79,000.…
A fund created to preserve affordable apartments in Austin has raised enough money to begin buying properties.Affordable Central Texas is the nonprofit…
If you’re a renter in Texas and you fail to pay your rent, your landlord may have the legal right to enter your home and take your belongings. The clause,…
For the past several weeks, a group of nine local nonprofits, government agencies and private companies have been mapping out new solutions to the city’s…