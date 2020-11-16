-
For the last handful of legislative sessions, the Texas Legislature has had it in for Austin and other cities.GOP lawmakers who regularly thumb their…
-
The city of Austin has cut the number of car crashes at ten of its most dangerous intersections in half. But how? Red-light cameras that electronically…
-
Red-light and speed cameras are now used in 24 states. But angry drivers are fighting back with lawsuits, vandalism and a raft of ballot initiatives.
-
Red light cameras can cause traffic accidents at intersections to drop by 25 percent, according to a new study by the traffic scientists at Texas A&M’s…
-
Anyone who's driven through a red-light at night and seen the flash of a camera knows the pain of anticipating the fine in the mail. Since the City of…