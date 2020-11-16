-
This week, the Barracuda, in business on 611 East Seventh Street for nearly five years, announced it was closing its doors for good.Barracuda joins a…
With South by Southwest canceled, a collective of downtown clubs led by the Red River Cultural District announced a series of shows Wednesday that they're…
Organizers are coming together to help small-business owners, bartenders, hospitality workers, artists and others grappling with the cancellation of South…
There they were, close to 30 of them, gathered around the bar, licking their wounds, talking about spreadsheets and orphans.Less than 24 hours after the…
Outdoor music venues in Austin's Red River Cultural District will be allowed to have amplified music an hour later on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights…
Updated Jan. 26, 2017Red River music venues will be permitted to host live outdoor music one hour later on weekends starting this May. The Austin City…
In Austin’s Red River Cultural District, the 9-year-old venue Red 7 is closing at the end of September. The venue’s management could not come to terms…
Rising rents in Austin's Red River Cultural District are prompting the closure of Holy Mountain, a music venue that opened in 2012 at 617 East 7th…