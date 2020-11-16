Religious Freedom

-
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to strike down a 2016 California law that bans state-funded travel to states with…
From Texas Standard:On Tuesday, a new Texas Department of Criminal Justice policy went into effect, banning any religious adviser from being in the…
From Texas Standard:The Supreme Court's decision in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple left open a larger…
A Houston-based religious nonprofit behind the so-called bathroom bill is suing the City of Austin over its anti-discrimination hiring ordinance. The U.S.…
From Texas Standard:With Donald Trump in the White House, and with conservatives in control in the Texas capitol as well, conservative Christian attorneys…
Pharmacists who refuse to fill prescriptions based on their religious beliefs may soon be protected from disciplinary action thanks to a bill passed this…
From Texas Standard:They called it "Operation Powwow" — back in 2006, a federal agent went undercover to raid a tribal ceremony. It ended with threats of…
The business community is playing an increasingly important role in debates over anti-LGBT legislation. And, following controversial bills in North…
The next Texas legislative session is almost a year away, but Senate Republicans are already zeroing in on proposals to bolster legal protections for…
State lawmakers will revisit the debate over whether federal actions protecting gay rights are infringing on religious liberties this week, with a Texas…