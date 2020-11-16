-
The City of Austin says fewer people have applied for rental assistance than expected. It's given out just $1.3 million so far of roughly $13 million…
Lee esta historia en español. The City of Austin will begin accepting applications Wednesday for a second round of rent help for tenants affected by the…
Lee esta historia en español.The City of Austin is preparing a second round of rental assistance for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, this time…
The City of Austin is providing $1.2 million in one-time emergency rental assistance to residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.The Relief of…
Here’s a statement that will shock very few in Austin: The city is becoming increasingly harder for renters to afford.That’s according to an annual report…