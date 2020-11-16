-
It was a summer of turmoil for Luby's. The COVID-19 pandemic has driven down traffic in many restaurants, and the future of the beloved cafeterias is…
From Texas Standard:Some of the state’s most populated cities and counties are mandating businesses require customers to wear face masks. The ordinances…
From Texas Standard:Summertime means more Texans are expected to be out and gathering in public places. But that's a problem during a pandemic when the…
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that temporarily closes schools, bars and gyms – and limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders…
After 80 years in business, Hut's Hamburgers in downtown Austin will close forever at the end of this weekend.The restaurant was started in 1939 by Homer…
Chef Darold Gordon set up shop in East Austin after moving from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. Over the last 15 years, he has seen the…
When it comes to local businesses, Austinites like to have ownership over the story: How it got started, drama between original business partners, the…
Austin is enjoying a robust economy. The city boasts monthly job numbers that are at or near what economists consider full employment; that is, almost…
Cisco's restaurant, a staple of East Austin for more than six decades, gained historic landmark status in a unanimous vote Monday night.The vote by…
All Austin businesses with a permit to sell food are now required to divert organic waste from landfills, but some restaurant owners say they didn’t get…