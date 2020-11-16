Robin Hood Law

-
The Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve a $1.6 billion budget, which includes across-the-board raises for…
The Texas Legislature usually finds a theme that emerges during the 140-day session. Two years ago, many people would call it the session of the “bathroom…
After a long wait, the Texas Senate has finally unveiled a thorough proposal for how to tackle school finance and school property tax reform — bringing…
A large chunk of funding for schools in Austin comes from property taxes, and as many Austinites know, those keep going up every year.Under the Texas…
As Austin’s property taxes continue to rise, so does the amount on the check AISD writes to the state.The Austin Independent School District’s Board of…
Today, Travis County District Court Judge John Dietz issued a ruling that finds the way Texas pays for public schools unconstitutional, calling it a de…
A decision in the latest school finance lawsuit is expected next week, but it could be years before school districts see any changes to the way education…
Update: Travis County District Judge John Dietz heard opening arguments today in the second round of Texas' school finance trial. The two sides are…
An AP investigation published in several papers this morning found that dozens of "property-wealthy" school districts held on to money they were supposed…