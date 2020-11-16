-
A small Austin-based technology company, Javelin Semiconductor, has landed its largest contract to date – thanks to a burgeoning relationship between…
-
Industrial designers are conflicted over the impact a jury's decision that Samsung infringed on many of Apple's mobile phone patents. Some say it might cramp creativity. Others say it will free them from having to make designs that look just like Apple's.
-
Apple. Samsung.Friends? Enemies? Frenemies?The nature of the relationship is an important question in Austin, where Samsung recently announced it will…
-
Samsung will spend between $3 billion and $4 billion over the next year and half to overhaul its Austin manufacturing facility in northeast Austin. The…
-
View Larger MapApple's A5 microprocessor, which powers the iPhone 4S and iPad 2, is being made at a $3.6 billion Samsung facility in North Austin,…