-
From Texas Standard:For some, how they feel about the science, treatment and prevention of COVID-19 is related to their political beliefs.Back in April,…
-
Eliminating A Disease-Spreading Mosquito In Houston Could Mean Releasing Millions More Into The AreaFrom Texas Standard:In Southeast Texas, mosquitoes aren't exactly beloved. So it's curious that biotech company Oxitec is planning to release millions of…
-
From Texas Standard:A new component developed by University of Texas researchers could substantially improve battery life and speed for cell phones of the…
-
Daniel Wrapp is in debt to a llama.He's never met her, but the UT Austin grad student has his fingers crossed that one day he'll be able to personally…
-
From Texas Standard:An effective COVID-19 vaccine could help stop or at least slow the spread of the new coronaviru, which the World Health Organization…
-
From Texas Standard:Between SpaceX moving its rocket manufacturing to Texas from California, and the so-called super blood wolf moon, you may have missed…
-
Not only will the moon be particularly close to Earth, but it will also be bathed in a reddish light just before midnight Eastern time.
-
From Texas Standard:Life on earth requires certain elements. Humans need oxygen, for example, among many other things. But as we increasingly explore…
-
From Texas Standard:You’ve heard of minimally invasive surgery – it’s often called laparoscopic surgery. Instead of making a large cut in a patient, and…
-
From Texas Standard:In the 1920s, archaeologists dug up a trove of ancient artifacts near Clovis, New Mexico. What humans had known about their past was…