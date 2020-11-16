Senior Citizens

-
From Texas Standard:Texas is at the epicenter of an aging boom. Texans are getting older, but older folks from other parts of the country are also moving…
These days, many Americans would prefer to “age in place” – or stay in their home as long as they can live safely, independently and comfortably. How long…
You may think of Austin as a relatively young city, but within the next 25 years, one in five residents are expected to be 65 or older. To prepare for…
State lawmakers are set to hear testimony this morning on how to address affordable housing needs throughout Texas.The House Committee on Urban Affairs…
As James Maxwell tells it, the first journey nearly broke him. “I almost gave up bike riding,” he said. “These are something else.”Maxwell, 68, stares…
The number of Austinites officially entering into the "third act" of their lives is growing by leaps and bounds – that's because Central Texas'…
The 65-and-older demographic grows nationwide by about a million people every year, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.That…
Have you ever had to reinvent your career? For some people, later-in-life career reinvention isn't an option — it's an essential survival tool.More…
Texas has historically low rates of voter turnout. In the last gubernatorial election in 2010, less than a third of eligible voters cast a ballot.That was…
Seniors in the Rio Grande Valley’s Hidalgo County have dozens of day care centers to choose from – places that help keep seniors from spending the day…