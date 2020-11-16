-
The story of Austin's Australian opal will come to an end next month when members of the Adelaide City Council come to town to celebrate its sister…
-
Adelaide, the capital city of the state of South Australia, was designated in 1983 as one of Austin's sister cities. That's why, 32 years ago this…
-
The Skroks are here. They're a youthful, all-male brass band in town from one of Austin's sister cities, Angers, France.So what brings an overseas band to…
-
Who knew Kangaroos are Longhorns were related?This year marks the 30th anniversary of sisterhood between Austin and Adelaide, Australia, one of Austin’s…