-
People picked up in Austin for public intoxication downtown may no longer be headed straight to jail or the emergency room. Austin and Travis County…
-
Although the crowd of clubs and concert halls on Austin’s famous Sixth Street is just a few blocks from the state Capitol, the worlds of live music and…
-
And now for something completely different: KUT News’ pals at StateImpact Texas point to reports that a Nacogdoches veterinarian claims to have sequenced…
-
Jury selection begins today in the trial of three former downtown Austin nightclub operators.The Yassine brothers – Hussein, Hadi and Mohammed Yassine –…
-
Romney Leads Obama in TexasRepublican presidential candidate Mitt Romney would beat President Obama in Texas if an election were held today. At least…
-
The local drug and money laundering bust of Yassine Enterprises has taken an international turn, as authorities allege proceeds from the organization’s…
-
So this is the way we live now: a new mobile application is coming to Austin that rates bars. But instead of relying on user-submitted data like Yelp, it…