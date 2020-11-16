-
From Texas Standard:The first Juneteenth was not the celebration that it is today. June 19, 1865 was the first day of a federal occupation of Texas, and…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Regina E. Mason, international speaker, executive…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Regina E. Mason, international speaker, executive producer and author of…
The local health care district Central Health is asking for input from the public on how to spend $290.8 million next year to help people with low incomes…
For the first time in a decade, members of Congress examined the topic of reparations for African Americans over slavery at a hearing on a proposed study…
The state's previous social studies standards listed three causes for the Civil War: sectionalism, states' rights and slavery, in that order.
Part 1 of a two-part series.During the debate about renaming Austin schools, a recurring theme emerged: The problem isn’t just about schools being named…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Daina Ramey Berry, associate professor of history and African and…
A new report says too many students don't know the basics of American slavery and too many teachers feel ill-served by bad textbooks and timid state standards.
Documents tell us how much people were sold for during our country's history of slavery. But a new book goes further, looking at how people who were…