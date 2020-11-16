-
From Texas Standard:This week, Texas Health and Human Services reported a record number of people with lung disease linked to vaping. One of those people…
Among the hundreds of new laws that took effect in Texas on Sunday, several are related to health. Here are a handful that took the legislative…
The unregulated marketing of e-cigarettes is increasing the number of young people who vape, according to a new study from researchers at UT Austin. The…
State senators are considering a bill that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products in Texas from 18 to 21. At a State Affairs Committee…
The deal unites the maker of Camel with Lorillard, the market leader in e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes, the fastest-growing segments of the tobacco market.
Update: The City of Kyle has banned the possession of e-cigarettes by minors.The Kyle City Council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance – making it…
Minors can't buy cigarettes in the U.S., but they can farm tobacco. A new Human Rights Watch report says the practice is hazardous; cigarette makers say there are some safe roles for kids on farms.
If the agency has its way, it will ban sales to minors and keep e-cigarettes out of vending machines. People also would be warned that the nicotine vapor the devices emit is addictive.
Results of a new study by Gallup suggest smoking causes U.S. employers to lose $278 billion annually. That's due to smokers missing work for smoke breaks…
You won’t find the Marlboro Man pushing tobacco on TV anymore, but you will find other familiar faces flaunting electronic cigarettes. Celebrities…