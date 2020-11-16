-
Ian isn't failing his classes because he's blowing them off; it's because his brain can't handle remote learning very well.
In the last three years, Fort Bend schools have seen the demand for special education almost double. More teachers and parents are asking for children to…
Twice, Britany Miller has asked for special education services and accommodations at two different Houston-area charter schools for her son, Nicholas…
Last year, as a seventh-grader at Lake Jackson Intermediate, Carolinda Acevedo struggled in class — even though she loves learning. She'd stay up late to…
From Texas Standard:In 2004, the Texas Education Agency put a limit on the percentage of students it would allow into special education programs, which…
From Texas Standard:A federal appeals court last week affirmed that the state of Texas owes more than $30 million to the federal government after it cut…
From Texas Standard:Two years ago, the Houston Chronicle investigated how Texas had been creating the false impression that there was declining demand for…
From Texas Standard.Based on a Houston Chronicle investigation that found the Texas Education Agency had capped access to special education services, the…
From Texas Standard:The upcoming special legislative session is likely to provide just as many fireworks as the regular session did. Among the most…
More than 100 of parents and teachers from across the state came to Austin Thursday night to share their struggles getting services for their special…