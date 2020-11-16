-
From Texas Standard:In 2016, the world lost iconic celebrities and change-makers like Prince, David Bowie, Sharon Jones and now Carrie Fisher. Tragedies…
-
The computer hack of Austin-based Stratfor in 2011 resulted in credit card numbers and damaging emails being leaked online. A new investigative report…
-
Today WikiLeaks began releasing "The Global Intelligence Files" – more than five million emails from Austin-based global security think tank Stratfor…
-
Stratfor Chief Lays Out Hacking OrdealAustin-based intelligence analysis firm Stratfor's website is back up and running after hackers, who claimed to be…