-
Over the summer, the Austin City Council took a hard stance on criminal background checks for taxi drivers, eventually expanding them from a statewide…
-
At Black Star Co-op in North Austin, workers take food and drink orders, doling out burgers and beers on a recent weekday. Ask who owns the place, and the…
-
The Austin Transportation Department will consider untangling the city’s franchise model of taxi companies in an attempt to “address equity” between…
-
For once, rules batted around on the dais did not concern Uber and Lyft drivers.Austin City Council members Thursday approved nationwide criminal…
-
The fast-growing startup is operating in more than 100 cities around the world. But Uber, which is valued at $17 billion, faces opposition from traditional taxis and regulators.
-
Have you ever been denied a cab ride in Austin?After last week's deadly crash on Red River Street, there's been calls for more and better public…
-
The city of Austin has a long-running dispute with the various ride-sharing groups -- people who say they are in their cars anyway, so through mobile apps…
-
Tomorrow the Austin City Council could settle a controversy over ride-sharing apps.These apps let residents offer rides to others for small fee or…
-
Austin’s taxi drivers association is affiliating with the largest federation of unions in the United States, the AFL-CIO.At a press conference today, the…
-
Police may begin impounding the vehicles of unlicensed drivers who offer rides for money – and that includes drivers using online apps like SideCar.Item…