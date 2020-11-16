-
From Texas Standard:The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Wednesday that it's locking down 15 prisons in response to the coronavirus crisis.…
-
From Texas Standard:As of Friday, Dallas County had the most positive COVID-19 cases in the state, at more than 300. At least seven of those cases are in…
-
Gary Ryan was less than three months away from getting out of prison — and his family was doing everything right.His brother-in-law lined up a job for him…
-
Joseph Garcia was four years into a 50-year sentence for a 1996 Bexar County murder when he joined six other inmates who escaped prison, went on the run…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Joyce F. King, broadcaster, columnist and author of…
-
From the Texas Tribune: More than a year after state lawmakers told it to stop incarcerating so many teenagers, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department has…
-
Almost 7,000 individuals in Texas have died while in police custody or behind bars over the past 10 years, according to an online report released…
-
From Texas Standard:A Smith County judge recently ordered a 21-year-old man to marry his 19-year-old girlfriend after he assaulted her ex-boyfriend.The…
-
From Texas Standard:For 35 years, Jerry Hartfield sat in a prison awaiting trial — and now he’s finally getting one. Hartfield was convicted in 1977 of…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Joyce Ann Brown founder, president and CEO of Mothers (Fathers) For The…