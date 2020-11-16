Texas Ethics Commission

-
The Austin Monitor reports: While the city clerk still has not received a promised petition seeking the recall of Council Member Ann Kitchen, the Texas…
Harold Simmons, a Dallas businessman and billionaire, philanthropist and Republican mega-donor, died Saturday at Baylor University Medical Center at…
It's been a whirlwind of an end to the 83rd Legislature's regular session, and with Monday's announcement of a special session, lawmakers aren't…
Lawmakers talked a big game about improving transparency this session, but when push came to shove, they did next to nothing to advance it.Key proposals…
State lawmakers had a lengthy debate on the House floor Monday when they took up, and passed, a Senate bill that would make changes to a key commission.…
Future presidential candidates from Texas may have to foot the bill for their own security on the campaign trail.Gov. Rick Perry’s unsuccessful run at the…
The political action committee for Waste Control Specialists, which is owned by Dallas billionaire Harold Simmons, was fined Wednesday by the Texas Ethics…