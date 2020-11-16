-
From Texas Standard:Ever heard of bartonella henselae? It’s the bacteria behind an illness you’re probably more familiar with – cat scratch fever. What…
-
From Texas Standard.For most Texans, crayfish – or crawfish – come in two varieties: boiled and fried. Even in a living state, most of us probably…
-
In Texas, there's been a job opening for what you might call a monarch over Monarchs. The formal title is "Monarch Outreach Specialist."The challenge? To…
-
From StateImpact Texas:Over three hundred species of birds are at risk from climate change in North America, according to a report from the National…
-
A deal that was decades in the making has finally closed on the largest conservation land purchase in Texas history: Just over 17,000 acres of undisturbed…
-
As the invasive and annoying zebra mussel pops up in a sixth Texas lake, state wildlife commissioners are getting ready to vote on new rules that would…
-
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is handling an increased demand for hunter education from Latinos.In recent years, the department has begun…
-
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department would close seven state parks during the 2014-2015 biennium under preliminary budget proposals from the House and…
-
In recent years, Texas’ state parks havestruggled with falling visitor numbers and budget cuts. These days, in their quest to lure people back, the parks…
-
Five storage units containing disaster response equipment at the Bastrop State Park were broken into last week. About $16,000 worth of state equipment…