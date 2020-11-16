Texas Railroad Commission

-
Texas voters have the opportunity to choose the next state oil and gas regulator – and the two candidates in the race would have very different approaches…
-
The Railroad Commission of Texas might be one of the most powerful government agencies you’ve never heard of. That’s because, despite the name, the…
-
For months, the state agency that regulates oil and gas in Texas has considered reducing the amount of crude companies can pump from the ground.…
-
A controversial proposal to cut production aimed to stabilize prices amid a historic oil glut. But regulators and the industry were divided over the idea.
-
A meeting of Texas oil and gas officials started Tuesday with a prayer both ominous and inscrutable. “Father, we come to you this morning recognizing an…
-
In a move that would have been unimaginable just a couple months ago, Texas is considering limiting oil production in the state. Capping the amount of…
-
These are the statewide races we're watching as primary election results roll in Tuesday.Texas Supreme Court | Railroad Commission | State Board of…
-
A Travis County judge has ruled construction on a natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country can proceed. The state district court decision…
-
A public meeting Tuesday on a planned natural gas pipeline in Central Texas often felt more like a protest, as Hays County residents shared concerns about…
-
A fight over a pipeline is never only about the pipeline. It’s about the environment, property rights, public safety and a community’s sense of itself.…