A federal court in Houston found Dereon Kelley guilty in last year’s bomb hoax at Texas State University.The 22-year-old Bryan man was convicted on three…
Saturday is World AIDS Day. Here in Austin, the Department of Health and Human Services in holding a day long AIDS conference. This year’s focus is on how…
Good morning. Looks like Austin's entering a cool down! There may be some light showers today, but it looks like clear skies all weekend, according to the…
Texas State University Celebrates Move to the Sun Belt ConferenceTexas State University is holding a reception for students today to mark the upcoming…
Texas State University in San Marcos is adding to their Whittliff Collections on Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Academy Award-nominated actor Sam…
Texas State has hired Dennis Franchione as its next head football coach. Franchione has been out of the game for three years. His last coaching position…
Austin Police Monitor Interviews TodayThe six semifinalists for Austin's next police monitor will be interviewing for the job today. The police monitor's…