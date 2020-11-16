-
The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot.In the…
From Texas Standard:How did a little brown spider end up at the center of a legal case that went all the way to the Texas Supreme Court?It starts in a…
The Texas Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that limits judges' ability to grant personal bonds to people with…
These are the statewide races we're watching as primary election results roll in Tuesday.Texas Supreme Court | Railroad Commission | State Board of…
A federal judge has rejected a race-based challenge to the way Texans fill seats on the state’s highest courts.U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of…
A decision expected soon from the state Supreme Court could hobble Austin's ability to regulate plastic bag litter and contamination.At issue is the…
A federal court is hearing a case today that challenges the way Texas elects judges for its high courts. The lawsuit argues at-large partisan elections…
A federal court in Corpus Christi will hear a case Feb. 12 challenging the way Texas voters elect judges for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the…
The Texas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case that challenges local government employee benefits for married same-sex couples.At…
After pressure from Texas GOP leadership, the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed course and agreed to take up a same-sex marriage…