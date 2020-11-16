Texas Women's Health Program

-
Texas has one of the highest rates of teen pregnancy in the country. Until recently, teenage girls had a hard time getting access to affordable…
-
Within a two-year period between 2010 and 2012, the rate of pregnant women dying in Texas doubled – and it’s not entirely clear why.According to a study…
-
More than 20 women’s health clinics in Texas have closed since a new abortion law went into effect last year, but a new website is aimed at helping…
-
Women's healthcare has been a political seesaw in the Texas legislature the last few years -- from budget cuts in 2011 to budget increases in…
-
The state’s move to drop Planned Parenthood from a health program for low-income women has resulted in a decline in claims of more than five percent. From…
-
Planned Parenthood supporters marched on the Texas Capitol today to protest cuts to women’s health programs. Planned Parenthood says it had to close 51…
-
Religious leaders from Christian, Buddhist, Sikh and Jewish faiths are calling on state leaders to increase funding for women’s health programs. Clergy…
-
A new poll finds support for state-funded family planning from Texans across race, religion and party affiliation.The survey by the Texas Freedom Network…
-
-
Updated, Friday, 4:55 p.m.:Travis County District Judge Stephen Yelenosky on Friday refused to grant Planned Parenthood’s request for a temporary…