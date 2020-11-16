The Provability Gap

-
Austin had the highest number of rapes reported in large Texas cities in 2017. The rate of reported rapes that year was also nearly 40% higher than U.S.…
-
Part III in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin. Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual…
-
Part I in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin. Warning: This story contains a graphic description of sexual…
-
Part II in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin. Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual…
-
Part IV in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin. At an Austin City Council meeting in January, a large number…