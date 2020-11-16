-
TxDOT Plans To Say Goodbye To I-35 Double-Decker In AustinThe Texas Department of Transportation is opening a month-long public comment period on the upcoming I-35 Capital Express Central project. It promises to…
-
The Austin City Council and Capital Metro Board voted Friday to form a new local government corporation to oversee the funding and implementation of…
-
Thousands of runners will gather for the Austin Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K races this Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m. The starting line is on Congress…
-
From Texas Standard:On average, 1,000 people move to Texas each day. And traditionally, that means more roads and more lanes to accommodate new drivers.…
-
The Four Points intersection at RM 620 and RM 2222 in western Travis County has been a source of growing frustration for drivers over the years.“For folks…
-
Austin could be getting its first HOV lanes.Construction is still a few years away, but the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for work on…
-
For the next two weekends, the annual Austin City Limits festival will bring thousands of people to Zilker Park. By planning ahead, getting to and from…
-
The City of Austin is unlikely to reach its goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2025, according to a new report from the city…
-
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Board is moving forward with plans to add managed toll lanes to part of U.S. Highway 183 in Northwest…
-
It was a long and winding road to the June 1, 2019, opening of State Highway 45 S. Many residents of southern Travis County were eager to have commuter…