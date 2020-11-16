-
Part four in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas HouseKUT’s Ashley Lopez explains why it’s hard to predict whether Democrats…
-
Part three in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas HouseKUT’s Mose Buchele explains what a Democratic-controlled Texas House next…
-
Part one in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas HouseKUT’s Andrew Weber discusses the recent history of Texas politics — and…
-
Young people have the potential to influence races in seven congressional districts in Texas, according to a new study from the Center for Information and…