At least two of the court's conservative justices seemed to suggest the law should stand whether or not the individual mandate is found unconstitutional.
The 48-year-old judge solidifies the court's conservative majority, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat just about a week before Election Day.
Democrats boycotted the vote, pointing to what they called the damage she would do to health care, and reproductive and voting rights, and the fact the vote took place amid the presidential election.
Throughout American history judges have generally tried to avoid getting involved in political questions, including litigation about elections. They…
Thursday was the fourth and final day hearings for President Trump's nominee. Next up in the process is the committee vote on Oct. 22.
The Republican senator from Utah announced he would "follow the Constitution and precedent" in considering the president's nominee.
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes just as the Supreme Court was about to hear a case challenging the ACA. It could end Medicaid expansion and protections for preexisting conditions.
In a tweet Saturday morning, the president seemed to imply that he wanted to put a new justice on the court before Election Day.
Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died from complications from cancer. Her death will set in motion what promises to be a tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.Trump included Cruz among 20…