Urban Farming

From Texas Standard:Raising backyard chickens has become a popular trend during the coronavirus pandemic. Chickens are low maintenance, their eggs are a…
Debate over whether urban farms contribute to the gentrification of Austin’s eastside was prolonged last month, when the Austin City Council decided to…
After dishing the dirt for months, new regulations are in the offing for Austin's urban farms.Last week, Austin’s Planning Commission recommended a set of…
Herbs and vegetables are growing at the University of Texas’ student operated micro farm.At the backyard-sized farm, located off of Manor Road, a green…
Earlier this year Forbes magazine ranked Austin the 19th Coolest City in America.Normally this would be an honor, but the list also points out that we’re…
East Austin is getting a new community garden. The Sustainable Food Center of Austin broke ground today on Martin Luther King Boulevard, just west of…
Which came first: The chicken, or the city code?The growing popularity of backyard chicken coops in Austin neighborhoods has prompted the City of Austin…