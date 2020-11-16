UT System Board Of Regents

-
From Texas Standard.The University of Texas System is looking to add a new campus – in New Mexico.Earlier this week, the Board of Regents narrowly…
-
*This post has been updated throughout.University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven says he supports increased tuition at eight of the system's…
-
University of Texas System Chancellor Francisco Cigarroa has asked University of Texas at Austin President Bill Powers to resign ahead of the Board of…
-
University of Texas System Regent Wallace Hall, who was asked to resign last week by the chairman of the board of regents, sent a letter to the chairman…
-
University of Texas System Regent Wallace Hall is now the subject of a criminal investigation.The Public Integrity Unit of the Travis County District…
-
There could be grounds to impeach University of Texas Regent Wallace Hall on at least on at least four different counts, according to a report by the…
-
After five years, Francisco Cigarroa announced Monday morning that he is stepping down as University of Texas System Chancellor. Cigarroa says he's…
-
Francisco Cigarroa, the chancellor of the University of Texas System, will announce Monday that plans to step down to become the head of the pediatric…
-
After reviewing University of Texas System Regent Wallace Hall's handling of information that may be confidential under federal student privacy laws,…
-
The UT Board of Regents is expected to discuss the employment of University of Texas at Austin President Bill Powers during its executive session today.…