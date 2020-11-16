-
An outdoor amphitheater is opening in Austin this fall and two entertainment companies, C3 Presents and Live Nation Entertainment, are set to bring live…
-
Fun Fun Fun Fest kicks off as at Auditorium Shores starting today.The festival began eight years ago as a small music showcase in downtown Austin. Since…
-
Texas Senators to Discuss DroughtTwo Texas Senate committees are meeting this morning to discuss the state's ongoing drought. The Senate's Natural…
-
You can say goodbye to one of Austin’s largest downtown parks for a while. Waterloo Park is closing November 1, and won’t reopen until the fall of 2015.…