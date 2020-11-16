-
When the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night, many Texas football fans hung their heads. But with an Eagles victory comes an NFC…
-
Less than one percent of high school seniors across the country are named National Merit Scholars. Less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take…
-
Westlake High School is open for classes, after a written threat discovered on campus yesterday lead to an extensive overnight search.Officials didn’t…
-
It may be time for a do-over on the Emmett Shelton bridge. Better known as the Red Bud bridge or the "Low Water" bridge, it spans Lady Bird Lake just…