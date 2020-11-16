-
Democrats questioned and criticized the attorney general in a marathon hearing on Tuesday that covered a wide range of controversies. Barr stood his ground and defended himself and President Trump.
"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law — and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system," Attorney General William Barr said.
After hours of sometimes tough back-and-forth on Wednesday in the Senate, Attorney General William Barr declined to appear before a hearing scheduled on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee.
Attorney General William Barr has released special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Democrats have pushed for Congress to get an unredacted version.
The 448-page document, released Thursday after nearly two years of investigation, depicts a president distraught by the special counsel's inquiry — and aides thwarting his attempts to stop it.
The attorney general says work is going well in redacting the special counsel's report about the Russian interference in the 2016 election — and DOJ has at least one other report coming too.
Democrats had asked for a copy of the full report by next week, but William Barr says it will take a bit longer. Barr also said he would testify before congressional committees in early May.
President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, William Barr, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning.Barr, who served in the…
The Justice Department veteran served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush and now serves as a corporate lawyer. He's said to hold an expansive view on executive power.