-
Texas is not a state known for strong environmental protections. The fact is, many green groups head into legislative sessions more concerned about…
-
Take a rapidly growing state, add a scorching heat wave, and you have a recipe for historically high electricity use. So it was that Texas broke the…
-
A lot of what you read in the news boils down to numbers. What's the unemployment rate? How's the stock market? What’s the price of a gallon of gas? When…
-
Texas generates more wind power than any other state in the country. It’s a fact that a lot of people in the state like to crow about, but a new federal…
-
From StateImpact Texas:We’re all going to be paying for it, so you might be glad to know that a new set of transmission lines to bring wind power from the…
-
From StateImpact Texas: In the coming years, the federal government wants Texas to reduce its carbon emissions by about 40 percent. With a goal like that,…
-
Texas generated the most wind power in its history earlier this month, as more coastal wind farms come online. On October 7, the state generated 7,400…
-
A wind energy project in Jonestown is on hold after Charlie Malouff Jr., the founder of CM Energies and a former staffer at the state comptroller's…
-
Officials at Austin Energy are studying a couple of bids that could let the utility buy wind power generated along the Texas Coast.City Council approval…