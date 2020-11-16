Women's Health

-
From Texas Standard:In September, a disturbing report came out about alleged forced hysterectomies on women in custody at the Irwin County Immigration and…
An effort to make hospitals safer for women giving birth in Texas has been underway for more than a year now. Doctors and hospital administrators say…
A chain of crisis pregnancy centers is shifting its strategy to focus on preventing unwanted pregnancies in the first place by offering contraception…
Texas has the highest percentage of uninsured women between the ages of 18 to 44, according to a new study from the Georgetown University Center for…
Follow @AshLopezRadioState lawmakers started this year’s legislative session with the intention of tackling bipartisan issues — namely, education and…
Race and geography are good predictors of whether a woman in Texas will have a severe complication during childbirth, according to a new study.Researchers…
UT Austin’s two university unions are set to offer free tampons and pads for students who may struggle to afford them.The Texas Union’s complementary…
NEW ORLEANS — The federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday morning about whether Texas should be able to ban doctors from performing…
For some U.S. women who buy hormonal contraception via an app, it's all about convenience — birth control pills in the mail, without an office visit. But in Texas there's much more to it.
As Healthy Texas Women closes in on a one-year milestone, the state says the program has been steadily increasing access to health care for women.…