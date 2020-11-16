-
Scientists say they’ve invented a new tool to fight mosquito-borne illnesses. The technology could help public health officials rapidly track and fight…
The first documented locally acquired case of Zika in the continental U.S this year has been detected in Hidalgo County, at the southern tip of Texas.…
The vaccine against Zika vaccine was developed by the Army, with the government paying for clinical trials, too. Health officials want to be sure drugmaker Sanofi Pasteur doesn't make it unaffordable.
From Texas Standard:Mosquito season is looming large in Texas, and with it, renewed fears of mosquito-borne illnesses. Several Zika cases have…
The Zika virus presents a lot of complications for public health officials, but according to a new study, one of the biggest problems is a knowledge…
Mosquito season is upon us, and Texas still isn’t out of the woods when it comes to Zika.The mosquito-borne illness can cause birth defects if a woman is…
There could be Zika cases in Texas we missed this year, according to experts in the state. That became clearer after health officials closely monitored a…
From the Texas Tribune: The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Cameron County health department announced Friday they've identified four…
Texas officials have announced the first in-state transmission of the Zika virus in Texas. In a statement released this afternoon, the Texas Department of…
Each lab-grown cluster of human cells fits on a pin's head, but contains some of the cell types and circuitry of a real brain. The structures already are offering insights into how Zika attacks.