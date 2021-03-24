Tech support from KUT

Websites, phones, smart speakers, streaming, news alerts, apps and more, the digital world of KUT and KUTX can leave you with questions when something isn't working quite right. Please use this form to send in your questions, suggestions and issues, and we'll try to get back to you in a timely manner. Thank you for using the digital options we provide, and thank you also for supporting us.Please check these pages because they might answer your question(s).