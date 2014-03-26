© 2020 KUT

Watch This Dramatic Video Of Houston Firefighters Rescuing A Construction Worker

By Eric Aasen
Published March 26, 2014 at 11:59 AM CDT
This video, taken Tuesday, shows Houston firefighters rescuing a construction worker from an intense fire.
Have you seen the dramatic video that shows Houston firefighters rescuing a construction worker from an apartment complex that caught on fire?

The video, which was posted on YouTube, shows a construction worker stuck on a fourth-floor balcony. Heavy flames approached. The worker dropped down to the balcony below. Firefighters arrived on a long ladder -- and they rescued the worker just as a wall on the roof was engulfed in flames and fell down.

The fire sent thick, black smoke into the sky. Hundreds of emergency workers were at the scene. The fire was under control by mid-afternoon Tuesday, more than two hours after it started.

All construction workers in the building, which was under construction, were accounted for, and no injuries were reported, The Associated Press said.

Here's the video:

Here's more from KUHF, the public radio station in Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Eric Aasen
