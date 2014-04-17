What's Being Done To Prevent Another Fertilizer Plant Explosion?

A year ago today, a deadly blast tore through the small community of West, Texas, killing 15 people and injuring hundreds. Homes and schools were destroyed.

The explosion at the West fertilizer plant was one of the worst industrial accidents in Texas history. So what’s being done to prevent it from happening again?

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Terrence Henry of KUT reports that the response has been a slow one.

Terrence Henry, energy and environment reporter for KUT and StateImpact Texas. He tweets @TerrenceHenry.

