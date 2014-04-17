© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Texas

What's Being Done To Prevent Another Fertilizer Plant Explosion?

Published April 17, 2014 at 11:50 AM CDT
Memorials near the site of the explosion in the town of West, Texas. (Terrence Henry/StateImpact Texas)
Memorials near the site of the explosion in the town of West, Texas. (Terrence Henry/StateImpact Texas)

A year ago today, a deadly blast tore through the small community of West, Texas, killing 15 people and injuring hundreds. Homes and schools were destroyed.

The explosion at the West fertilizer plant was one of the worst industrial accidents in Texas history. So what’s being done to prevent it from happening again?

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Terrence Henry of KUT reports that the response has been a slow one.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

TexasWest Plant Explosion
Related Content