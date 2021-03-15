Art Acevedo Is Leaving Houston To Become Miami's Police Chief

Updated 10:29 a.m. CT Monday

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is leaving to become the new chief of the Miami Police Department, according to an email obtained by Houston Public Media.

Acevedo announced the news in a message to staff late Sunday night.

The email, first reported by the Houston Chronicle, was confirmed by Houston Police Officers' Union President Douglas Griffith.

“An email was sent this evening by Chief Acevedo, advising that he was taking a new job in Miami,” Griffith said in a text message. “We wish him the best on his new job, and appreciate his service to Houston.”

Acevedo, who was sworn in as HPD chief in 2016, said in the email that his departure was “bittersweet.”

"We have been through so much as an extended family," Acevedo wrote. "Hurricane Harvey, two world series, a superbowl, Irma, the summer of protest, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion. On top of all this, we have sadly buried six of our fallen heroes."

The outgoing chief praised his police force, and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“I was not looking for this opportunity when it arose, but with the end (of) Mayor Turner’s final term in office fast approaching, and my strong desire to continue serving as a police officer, we decided the timing for this move was good,” Acevedo said. “Good because you will continue to serve with the strong support of Mayor Turner, and his council colleagues.”

Turner recently announced he would use federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for an additional police cadet class. Houston City Council also recently increased the HPD budget to nearly $1 billion, in the face of opposition from some organizers and members of the public.

A spokeswoman for the mayor said Turner would address Acevedo’s departure at a Monday morning press conference.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference Monday in Florida, and expressed his excitement about Acevedo’s arrival.

"Our residents can sleep very, very well tonight knowing that our (city) manager, with the help of a commision, and with my intervention, brought to Miami the best chief in America," he said. “We’re very blessed to have someone in Art, who not only has resided over three large departments, but is someone who brings a tremendous ability, personality, and has the right frame of mind to come in here and make this the best department (on) the planet.”

Additional reporting by Lucio Vasquez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit .