Police arrest suspect in shooting at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School

Police arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning's shooting at Timberview High School without incident and charged them with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun, according to Arlington police.

Meanwhile, parents are reuniting with their children after the incident that left four people injured.

Justin Rockhold rushed to campus to pick up his son, who is a ninth-grader at the school.

"It was one of those deals where, you know, I'm prior military so active situations are not unaccustomed to me, but obviously you don't want it for your kids," Rockhold said. "And that's the biggest thing. So as soon as I heard from him, I was texting him I just told him ... keep your head down, do not move, and stay put."

Eleventh-grader Gabrielle Mitchell was going about her regular schedule when the lockdown was announced.

"I thought it was a drill because they're always talking about drills," she said. "But no, it wasn't a drill, so I just sat there."

Her mother Kia Mitchell had a much less calm perspective.

"I feel blessed, relief, that I have my child with me," Mitchell said. "But that initial text from her is really heartbreaking, just to know your child is in a situation you don't know what's going on, and you can't get to them right away."

Several local police forces are working together with federal agents to uncover the details behind the shooting that took place on school building's 2nd floor.

The suspect in custody, 18-year-old student Timothy George Simpkins, was identified based on a tip from a 911 call, according to police.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he's been in touch with Arlington officials.

"I've had the opportunity to talk to the mayor in Arlington and to talk to Steve McCraw, the director of Texas Department of Public Safety, to make sure that the state of Texas is using the Texas Department of Public Safety, as well as any and all other tools to assist Arlington and the surrounding communities," Abbott said during a news conference in Mission on Wednesday.

The school district has set up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Ln. Students are being bussed to that location as they're released.

This is the 94th K-12 school shooting in the U.S. since the school year started in August, according to the Post Naval Graduate School's K-12 School Shooting database

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

