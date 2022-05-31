Join The Texas Newsroom in 21 minutes of silence to remember the lives lost in Uvalde

The Texas Newsroom invites readers and listeners to join us in participating in a 21-minute moment of silence Tuesday to honor and remember the victims of last week’s shooting in Uvalde.

The Texas Newsroom and its partner stations will join newsrooms around the state in silencing our social media accounts from noon to 12:21 p.m., Central Standard Time, to pay tribute to the 19 children and two teachers whose lives were lost in the school shooting.

Funerals for the victims will take place over the next several days.

Our participation in the tribute is a modest effort to remember the lives taken last week in the worst school shooting in a decade, and the sixth mass shooting in Texas since 2016.

We'd also like to thank the Dallas Morning News for coordinating this effort.

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state. Our coverage of the Uvalde shooting is available here in English and Spanish.

